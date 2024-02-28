Vodafone Idea shares crash 12 per cent after Rs 45,000 crore fundraising approval 

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) shares fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after the telecom company’s board approved fundraising of up to Rs 45,000 crore through equity and debt. VIL crashed more than 12 per cent intraday to hit an intraday low of Rs 13.60 apiece on the NSE. On Tuesday, the scrip had settled 4.45% lower at Rs 16.10 apiece.

Despite the big fundraising plan, brokerages feel that this might not be enough to rescue the telecom company as it has a total debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The telco is already late on the 5G bus and has been conceding market share to Jio and Airtel.

Nomura retained its ‘reduce’ call on the stock, with a target price of Rs 6.5 apiece. The brokerage said that in the near term, a significant fund-raise will be a material positive and will enable the company to cover upcoming dues, commence its 5G rollout, and improve its operational performance.

It, however, added that VIL will not be fully out of the woods. “Repair, recovery, and rollout of 5G will take time to fructify and will be crucial to an improvement in its outlook," Nomura said.

CLSA also maintained a 'sell' call on the Vodafone Idea share with a target of Rs 5. Nuvama Institutional Equities has set a target price of Rs 7 for the stock and has given it a ‘reduce’ rating.