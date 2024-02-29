Accenture to acquire German firm Mindcurv

BENGALURU: Accenture will acquire German data analytics company Mindcurv, which specialises in composable software, digital engineering and commerce services. With this acquisition, the company further expands its commerce services for clients globally.

However, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 2011, Mindcurv helps businesses design and implement innovative scalable digital experience platforms.

“With the acquisition of Mindcurv, Accenture Song continues to fortify its global offerings, blending creative thinking, technology and industry expertise,” said Max Morielli, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for Accenture Song.

In 2022, Accenture announced rebranding of its Accenture Interactive to Accenture Song.

The ecommerce market is expected to exceed $8 trillion worldwide by 2027. Currently, 94% of consumers make purchases through digital commerce channels. However, only 20% of companies are realizing both revenue growth and profitability. By combining Accenture Song and Mindcurv’s expertise in composability skills, data, and AI capabilities, clients can accelerate their commerce operations and bridge the profitability gap, the company announced.

Headquartered in Germany, Mindcurv employs 700 people across 13 locations including the Netherlands, Spain and India. They will be joining Accenture Song’s commerce practice. Mindcurv is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture Song has, including Work & Co, Rabbit’s Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable.