‘Need re-evaluation of anti-profiteering provisions’

NEW DELHI: The ongoing anti-profiteering provisions in the GST law could impede business operations and introduce uncertainties, according to experts. Considering that it has been six years since their inception and the transition to GST has been completed, they recommend discontinuing these provisions.

Anti-profiteering provisions were introduced at the time of GST implementation to ensure these don’t lead to inflation and customers do get the benefit of reduced tax incidence. In countries like Australia, where these provisions were introduced, it was only for a short time. As per Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, after over six years of GST, market forces are expected to naturally determine prices without such strict regulations.

“GST Council should consider providing a timeline by which these provisions would cease to exist. It’s important because rate rationalisation under GST is expected in next 12 to 18 months,” Jain said. In its latest ruling, the Delhi high court upheld the constitutionality of anti-profiteering provisions in the GST law, requiring companies to transfer tax benefits to consumers. However, it emphasised that a uniform formula can’t fit all scenarios, as each case and industry differ. The court criticised the methodology used for real estate companies, highlighting a lack of correlation between the turnover and input tax credit. In view of this, companies continue to lack clarity on the computation method and how profiteering will be assessed.