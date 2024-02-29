SpiceJet, AerCap settle Rs 250 crore dispute

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet and Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, one of the largest aircraft lessor groups, have mutually settled their $29.9 million (Rs 250 crore) dispute through amicable negotiations, avoiding litigation, the Indian national carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the Ajay Singh-promoted airline, the representatives of both parties informed a bench of NCLT last week that settlement terms had been reached and requested an adjournment. The Court graciously granted the adjournment. The matter is now scheduled to be formally withdrawn on March 1, 2024.

SpiceJet recently secured investments totaling Rs 1,060 Crore through a preferential issue, with notable investors including Aries Opportunities Fund Limited and Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited. Part of these funds will be allocated towards settling past liabilities.