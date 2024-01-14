64 IT, electronics items allowed for parallel testing

NEW DELHI: After mobile phones, headphones, and laptops; the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has allowed all 64 products under electronics and IT goods for parallel testing.In a notification, national standards body said all product categories under the Electronics and IT Goods (Requirements of Compulsory Registration Order), 2021, are now eligible for parallel testing.
Currently, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are required to submit new electronics items such as mobile phones, laptops, TVs, or headphones to BIS certified labs for testing to ensure conformity with Indian safety standards. This testing process takes four-six weeks for each products. With parallel testing, BIS can simultaneously test all components, whereas currently, there is a provision for a sequential testing process.