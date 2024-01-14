Mumbai bridge spurs debate on e-way vs mass transport

India’s road network too is the second highest in the world after the US. In comparison, India has 6.3 million kilometres of roads to China’s 5.3 million by the end of 2021. India has done well in basic connectivity. However, the quality of roads and transportation is poor. Most roads are of two-lane configuration and in terrible shape, thereby prone to creating congestion. More important, policy is weighed in favour of passenger cars over mass, rapid public transportation.