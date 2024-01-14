Reducing dependence on imported coal priority of govt: Top official

Can you provide update on the status of coal gasification efforts in the country and highlight the milestones achieved thus far?

The government has set a target to achieve coal gasification of 100 MT by FY30 and has launched the National Coal Gasification Mission to cut sreliance on import of natural gas, methanol, ammonia, and other essential products. CIL has signed MOUs with BHEL, GAIL, and IOCL to undertake coal gasification projects. Currently, India imports about 50% of its natural gas, over 90% of its methanol consumption, and about 13-15% of its ammonia consumption to meet domestic demand. To promote coal gasification, the ministry has formulated a policy wherein a provision has been made for a 50% rebate in revenue share for all future commercial block auctions for coal used in gasification purposes, provided the quantity used for gasification is at least 10% of the total coal production.