Chief economists expect global economy to weaken in 2024: WEF survey

DAVOS: As the top leaders from across the world gather here for their annual congregation, a survey of chief economists on Monday forecast a weakening of the global economy in 2024 and accelerated geo-economic fragmentation.

Warning of more economic uncertainty on the horizon, the Chief Economists Outlook report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the global economic prospects remain subdued.

It said that the global economy continues to grapple with headwinds from tight financial conditions, geopolitical rifts and rapid advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI).