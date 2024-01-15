IMF chief Georgieva warns of spending 'pressure' before global 2024 elections

WASHINGTON: The year ahead will be "very tough" for fiscal policy -- especially for countries holding elections -- the IMF chief said before departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"This is going to be a very tough year, because fiscal policy has to rebuild buffers and deal with the debt that was accumulated in many countries," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview in Washington.

"About 80 countries are going to have elections, and we know what happens with pressure on spending during election cycles," she continued.