ONDC plans online sales of drugs; seeks approval of health ministry

NEW DELHI: The ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) can be beneficial in the healthcare sector in India by enabling easier access to a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare products for both consumers and healthcare providers, said ONDC head, T Koshy on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

“We are in talks with the Health Ministry and industry to collaborate with ONDC to improve accessibility and affordability of medicines and medical equipment across the country,” said Koshy.

However, as per Health Ministry sources, they are not in favour of online sale of drugs and medicines because of its concerns over data privacy, malpractices and irrational sale of drugs.

The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill 2023 is likely to be introduced in the upcoming budget session, as per GIt aims to make sure that the medical products meet high standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness, replacing the old law from 1940. It also aims to regulate online pharmacy stores. Additionally, it includes penalties for manufacturing unregistered or fake medicines and devices that do not meet standards.