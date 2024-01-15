Things that your financial advisor can do for you

People who have never managed other people’s money have no business saying “I can do it, so can you”. Sure, it is tempting, but not everybody should attempt DIY. I know of some DIY advocates who have consistently under-performed the market, but hey beating the market is not what they set out to do. So if your goal is to beat the market or just meet your financial requirements see if you can do it yourself!So when I asked a few HNIs what their investor does for them…there was some nice learning:

Trust and Communication: People with a ‘don’t trust anybody’ kind of a mental frame cannot seek help. However, when a person is financially successful, he/ she understands how an advisor can communicate well to avoid the behaviour gap. I have been able to talk to clients and cool them down. I have been able to keep people in equities far beyond what ‘theory’ says they should be in equities. I have been able to make clients more oriented towards happiness and relaxation than worry about the extra 1% return in a scheme. I have been able to talk to big investors about being in funds / schemes with lesser standard deviation. Apps can’t do all this.

Ability to separate the grain from the chaff and the ability to see the news items in context of his goals. It is but natural to watch television or read some shit in the pink papers and get excited. It is necessary to keep calm and realise that everybody who writes does not have experience, knowledge, training or education in finance, human behaviour, law….and yes personal finance is now the world’s most expensive hobby.

Having an automated or well thought of process and not just some ad hoc guess work!

PV Subramanyam

Writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C40 a day’