Wholesale inflation rises to nine-month high of 0.73% in Dec; food, veggies turn costlier

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. In December 2022, it was 5.02 per cent.

"Positive rate of inflation in December 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment and computer, electronics & optical products etc," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last high level of WPI inflation was recorded in March 2023, when it was 1.41 per cent.