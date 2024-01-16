Biz leaders see Generative-AI as opportunity to drive revenue

BENGALURU: Nearly 58% of business leaders in India said that they will be seeing Generative AI as an opportunity to drive revenue and innovation.

A report released by Capgemini Research Institute on Monday said as business leaders increasingly realise the power of AI and generative AI to drive innovation and unlock revenue growth, 88% plan to focus on that technology. Business leaders expect that critical decision-making will be assisted by AI in five years from now.

“Business leaders are beginning the year with an increased sense of confidence compared to 12 months ago, with technology and AI set to drive the next phase of the transition towards a more digital and sustainable global economy. It is good news that business leaders are increasing investments in a wide array of critical business areas from customer experience and innovation to talent and supply chains, and perhaps even more importantly sustainability,” Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini said.

As per the Indian business leaders surveyed, there are plans to increase investments in areas like customer experience which is expected to see a rise of 67%, 61% increase in Engineering/ R&D/ product or service innovation, 53% increase in talent and skills, and 51% increase in sustainability.

About 50% of the Indian leaders surveyed believe cybersecurity is a top risk to business growth as against 61% of global leaders surveyed. As per the report, 56% of business leaders retain confidence in their organisation’s future growth despite current macroeconomic headwinds, up from 42% 12 months ago. However, less than a third of them are optimistic about global operating environment. Also 41% of the Indian business leaders are investing in other emerging economies to reduce reliance on China.