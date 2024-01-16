Hyundai launches New Creta at Rs 10.99 lakhs

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of its most popular sports utility vehicle (SUV)- the CRETA - at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakhs. For the diesel option, the prices start at Rs 12.45 lakhs while the Turbo trim (which comes in single option) is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai CRETA is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 Lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai CRETA will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, remaining the Undisputed. Ultimate. SUV in the country."