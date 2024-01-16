Hyundai launches New Creta at Rs 10.99 lakhs

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of its most popular sports utility vehicle (SUV)- the CRETA - at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakhs. For the diesel option, the prices start at Rs 12.45 lakhs while the Turbo trim (which comes in single option) is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.
Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai CRETA is a brand beloved by India, captivating over 9 Lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again. We are confident that the new Hyundai CRETA will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, remaining the Undisputed. Ultimate. SUV in the country."
The new Hyundai CRETA comes with three engine options - 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT). It has 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud).
On the design front, the new CRETA has seen big changes from the outgoing model. Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, the new model has a distinctive front profile with a new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps.
The redesigned rear profile of the new Hyundai CRETA is accentuated with all-new signature connected LED tail lamps, new tailgate, bumpers and skid plate design and a new aerodynamic spoiler.
Inside the cockpit, the SUV offers integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25”) infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25”) multi-display digital cluster.
Safety-wise, the new CRETA features 36 Standard Safety Features and over 70 Advanced Safety Features, including 6 Airbags, 3 point seat belts for all seats, Disc Brakes on all 4 wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and many more.
The new Creta also has Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The vehicle will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.
Creta, which has dominated the mid-size SUV since its launch in 2015, competes against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and Honda Elevate