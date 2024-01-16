Microsoft CEO defends OpenAI partnership after EU, UK probes

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday defended his company's multi-billion-dollar investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI after the EU and Britain launched probes into whether it resembles a merger.

Nadella was speaking on the sidelines during an event organised by Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

"If we want competition in AI against some of the players who are completely already integrated, I think partnerships is one avenue of, in fact, having competition," Nadella said.

"I'm sure the regulators will look at it and say, 'is this a pro-competition partnership or not?' And to me, I think it's a no brainer."

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars since 2019 into OpenAI, which thrust AI into the spotlight with its chatbot, ChatGPT in late 2022.

ChatGPT demonstrated AI's dizzying advances as it could produce eloquent poetry and concise essays within seconds as well as pass medical and legal exams.