UK unemployment steadies, as wage growth drops

LONDON: UK unemployment steadied and wages growth retreated in the three months to the end of November, according to official data on Tuesday that eased concerns over inflation.

The unemployment rate came in at 4.2 percent, unchanged from the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Annual average wages excluding bonuses jumped 6.6 percent in three months to the end of November but this was down on the 7.3-percent reading in the three months to the end of October, the ONS added.

"While annual pay growth remains high in cash terms, we continue to see signs that wage pressures might be easing overall," said Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics.

"However, with inflation still falling more quickly, earnings continued to grow in real terms."