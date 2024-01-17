Google eliminates hundreds of jobs in ad team tweak

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Tuesday confirmed it is eliminating "a few hundred" positions from its global ad team, amid a push to use artificial intelligence for efficiency and creativity.

The job cuts to its "large customer" sales team are intended to result in better support for small and medium size businesses advertising on Google's platform, according to the internet giant.

Expansion of small business ad teams at Google was expected by the company to result in increased hiring this year.

Google made no mention of generative AI, which is disrupting many sectors including advertising.

Last week, Google's cloud computing unit announced new AI tools to help retailers "personalize online shopping, modernize operations, and transform in-store technology rollouts."