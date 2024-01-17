Google Pay partners with NPCI for expansion of UPI in foreign countries

NEW DELHI: Google Pay on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), for the global expansion of UPI.

The purpose of the partnership, the American tech giant said, is to broaden the use of UPI payments for travellers outside of India, enabling them to conveniently make transactions abroad. It will also assist in establishing UPI-like digital payment systems in other countries, providing a model for seamless financial transactions. Lastly, it focuses on easing the process of remittances between countries by utilizing the UPI infrastructure, thereby simplifying cross-border financial exchanges.