Lufthansa launches direct flight from Hyderabad to Frankfurt
HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines.
With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours.
The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours, a release from GHIAL said.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "This connectivity will benefit travellers visiting Frankfurt as a transit point or for leisure trips and would open up multiple destinations in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America via Frankfurt."
Lufthansa Group (South Asia) Senior Director George Ettiyil said, "As we launch Hyderabad-Frankfurt service, our capacity to India has increased by 14 per cent (relative to 2019), making this country the fastest growing major market for Lufthansa."
According to the airport operator, in recent years, 40 per cent of travellers from India to North America chose European airports as transit hubs.
The convenient timing of Lufthansa's flights aligns perfectly with this trend, offering efficient onward connections.
Between January and October 2023, nearly four lakh passengers travelled from Hyderabad to Europe, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
