Lufthansa launches direct flight from Hyderabad to Frankfurt

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines.

With five weekly departures (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday), flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours.

The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours, a release from GHIAL said.