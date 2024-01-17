Nazara Tech to invest Rs 32.4 cr to boost 'influencer marketing' for games

Mobile game developer Nazara Technologies said it will acquire a 10.77% stake in Kofluence Tech Private Ltd by issuing its own shares to some investors in Kofluence.

Nazara will issue 3.72 crore shares at a price of Rs 872.15 each, or Rs 32.41 crore in total.

Kofluence, it said, is India’s leading Social Media Influencer led Marketing-Tech platform with over 6 lakh registered influencers and creators across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter in more than 20 languages.

"Nazara and Kofluence together will launch an influencer led game discovery platform which will transform Nazara Technologies' game distribution by becoming a powerful network for Nazara's gaming content on Social Media. Influencers can showcase the games, create buzz around new releases, and drive downloads and engagement. This model would allow Nazara to penetrate deeper into the market, reaching diverse audiences across different social media platforms," Nazara said.