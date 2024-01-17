Royal Enfield unveils Shotgun 650 at Rs 3.59 lakh

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield has launched a retro fashioned, swanky looking Shotgun 650 with three variants and various customisation options.

Built on Royal Enfield’s 650-Twin platform, the Shotgun 650 has three variants Custom Shed, Custom Pro and Custom Special with a price range of Rs 3,59,430, Rs 3,70,138, and Rs 3,73,000 (all ex-showroom, Chennai) respectively. It has four colour schemes- Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheet Metal Grey.

It has a 648cc engine and has a maximum torque of 52.3 Nm at 5650 rpm. It comes with a ground clearance of 140mm and seat heat at 795 mm.

The motorcycle has a digi-analogue instrument cluster and newly launched Royal Enfield Wingman - in-app feature with live location, fuel and engine oil levels, service reminders and more. It also features a USB charging port. The company has commenced bookings, and the model will be available in March in the Indian market for test rides and deliveries.

It will be available for UK and European markets in February 2024 and in the Americas and across the Asia and pacific countries in the March- June period.

The motorcycle will have a higher degree of customisation and personalisation with a diverse range of 31 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.

Commenting on the launch, B Govindarajan Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield said, “After the overwhelming response for Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition, we are excited to finally make the production version available for the riding community across the world.”