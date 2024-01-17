Startup Ranking 2022: Karnataka, TN, Kerala best performers

CHENNAI: Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu lead the State Startup Ranking 2022 as Best Performers, the top category in the ranking. The ranking was released by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Tamil Nadu has consistently improved its position from 2018, and Kerala also emerged as the Best Performer after being in the second best rank for three straight years. Karnataka has been in the top spot for a second consecutive year.

Telangana has been named as Top Performing state, the second best category in the ranking. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced the results, which saw participation from 33 states and Union Territories (UTs). Since 2018, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been ranking the states’ policy efforts to build an ecosystem favourable to startup growth. It tracks the evolution of policies and overall efforts of states.