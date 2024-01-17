Stock markets in free-fall: Sensex tanks 1,628 pts on sharp losses in banking, oil shares

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex nosedived 1,628 points or 2.23 per cent on Wednesday, marking its biggest single-day slide in more than one-and-a-half years following an intense sell-off in banking, metal and oil shares triggered by weak global trends.

During the day, it plummeted 1,699.47 points or 2.32 per cent to a low of 71,429.30.