Akasa Air places order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at WINGS India 2024

NEW DELHI: India’s newest carrier- Akasa Air - on Thursday announced a firm order of 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at WINGS India 2024, Asia’s largest civil aviation event being held at Hyderabad this week.

The latest order, comprising of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company’s domestic and international expansion plans, the carrier said.

This is the third biggest order for planes Indian carriers have made in the last one year. India’s largest airline IndiGo in June last year placed a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. This deal overtook Tata Group-owned Air India’s mammoth order of 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus placed in March 2023.