Ashok Leyland wins Rs 522 cr order to supply 1,225 buses to Karnataka

In a significant development for India's public transportation sector, Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and India's largest bus maker, said it won a Rs 522 crore order to supply 1,225 fully built Viking buses to Karnataka State Transport Undertakings.

The order will be fulfilled in four months, by April.

The company is already the largest supplier of buses to Karnataka State Transport Undertakings -- the combined entity consisting of KSRTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC.

Nearly 11,680 of the buses being operated by these entities is from Ashok Leyland.

"This recent order represents a significant step forward, highlighting Karnataka State Transport Undertakings’ enduring trust in Ashok Leyland," the company said.

The buses will have a 210-inch wheel base and will be certified with AIS 153 and comply with BSVI OBD II diesel fuel standards. "The focus of these buses on safety, comfort, and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) is expected to significantly benefit the Mofussil operation," the company said.

The buses come with a 197 HP H Series Engine and iGen6 BSVI Technology.

Ashok Leyland is the fourth largest bus manufacturer globally and the largest in India. In this market, its biggest competitor is Tata Motors.