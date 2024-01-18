Centre in no mood to give GST relief to online gaming cos

NEW DELHI: In a major setback to the online gaming companies, the Centre is in no mood to give relief to the the industry in relation to past GST demands, top finance ministry sources confirmed to this paper.

The ministry is sticking to its previous stand of taxing them at 28% on each bet. “Industry is already aware of our stand. They want to pay at 18% on the gross gaming revenue (GGR) or the platform fee. The law already existed that they need to pay 28% GST on each bet placed, being a game of chance,” a top Government official said. He added that the online gaming industry has made several representations before the Centre.

In the 51st GST Council meet, it was decided that 28% GST on the full face value of bets, irrespective of skill or chance, put on online gaming would come into effect from October 01, 2023. The online gaming companies are in a fix because earlier they were paying GST at the rate of 18% on gross gaming revenue (GGR) and they have got tax demands as per the revised rules.