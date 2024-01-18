Foxconn, HCL partner to start chip packaging, testing facility in India

NEW DELHI: Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Foxconn on Wednesday said it is partnering with HCL Group to start a chip packaging and testing unit in the country.

The company, in an exchange filing in Taiwan, said it will invest $37.2 million for a 40% stake in the joint venture. Meanwhile, the technology giant said it has a strong engineering and manufacturing heritage, and this is an opportunity that provides strategic adjacency to the group portfolio.

“HCL Group plans to partner with Foxconn Group to establish OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) operations in India. HCL Group has a strong engineering and manufacturing heritage, and this is an opportunity that provides strategic adjacency to the group portfolio. This is in line with the Government of India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as well. More details will be shared at the appropriate time,” said an HCL spokesperson.

This is the second venture of Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, in the semiconductor sector with an Indian company. Earlier, the company, with a joint venture with Vedanta Limited, applied for the incentive in fab manufacturing. Later, both Vedanta and Foxconn mutually exited the partnership and pledged to apply separately.