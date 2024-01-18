'India is largest global purchaser of aircraft after US, China': Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Wings India

HYDERABAD: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that India has emerged as the largest global purchaser of aircraft after the United States and China.

Scindia inaugurated the Wings India event in Hyderabad today in which he unveiled the Air India Airbus A350.

Speaking at the event, Scindia provided an overview of the aircraft orders placed by the Indian companies, both Boeing and Airbus. IndiGo has placed orders for a whopping 500 aircraft and Air India follows closely with orders for 470 aircraft, he said.