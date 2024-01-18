Tata Motors launches Punch.ev at Rs 10.99 lakh

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest electric carmaker Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Punch.ev at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 14.49 lakh for the top spec of its long range variant.

In contrast, the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the Punch is priced between Rs 6-10.10 lakh.

Punch.ev comes with two battery pack options - a 25 kWh – claiming an MIDC range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh option, which claims an MIDC range of 421 km. The battery pack and motor of the EV comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Additionally, the Punch.ev Long Range (LR) is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace. With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast charged from 10% to 80% in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Witnessing a 100-fold growth in four years, since inception, EVs are now mainstream. As a testament to Tata’s commitment to democratizing EVs, the Punch.ev is set to redefine standards, creating a paradigm shift beyond the needs of today and tomorrow.”

In the given price range, Tata electric Punch rivals the MG Comet, Citroen eC3 and Tata’s own Tiago EV.