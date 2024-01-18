TCS 2nd valuable IT services company, Infosys 3rd, Accenture tops the global list

BENGALURU: The country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been rated as the second most valuable IT services brand in the world in the 2024 Global 500 IT Services Ranking by Brand Finance.

The company’s brand value has surged to $19.2 billion from $17.2 billion in 2023, a growth of 11.5% YoY.

“TCS has shown outstanding growth, increasing its brand value by more than anyone else in its industry. This achievement reflects their commitment to innovation and market leadership,” said David Haigh, CEO and Chairman, Brand Finance.

TCS has made significant investments over the past decades to expand the global footprint of its brand. These include strengthening its presence at major industry and business forums, in digital channels and social media, boosting its leadership status in Industry analyst reports.

Accenture’s brand value grew to $40.5 billion and it tops the most-valued IT services brands list. Infosys has been ranked third. Its brand value has more than doubled in the last 5 years, and at over $14 billion in 2024. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh tops the IT services ranking in Brand Finance’s Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2024 for the role of CEO as brand custodian and steward of long-term shareholder value. The Index is based on Brand Finance’s analysis of current perceptions, tangible results of these perceptions, and investments made to support future performance.