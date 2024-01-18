YouTube laying off 100 employees from creator management teams: Report

“As the business evolves, we have an even greater need to ensure we’re running the business effectively and meeting the needs of all of our users,” Coe told the employees. Those being laid off will have a chance to apply for other roles at YouTube. However, “it was not clear if they are guaranteed new positions within the company”.



“Each one of you has been a valued and meaningful part of our team, and we’ll be here to support you as you consider next steps,” said Coe.