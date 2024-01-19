Hindustan Unilever third quarter results underwhelms on weak home care segment

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company delivered a resilient performance despite a challenging operating environment characterized by uneven monsoons, delayed winter, and weak rural demand.

HUL saw a decline of 1% in its revenue from its key home care segment comprising fabric wash and household care. However, it did see 'mid-single digit' volume growth.

Overall, HUL posted a 2% underlying volume growth (UVG) in the quarter across its core categories of home care and beauty & personal care which constitute about 75% of its business.

However, its foods & refreshments segment saw a low single-digit volume decline due to pricing actions taken earlier.

Underlying sales growth (USG) remained flat during the quarter owing to price reductions undertaken by HUL. Total revenue remained flat at Rs 14,928 cr against 14,986 in the year-ago period.