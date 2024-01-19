Hindustan Zinc reports strong sequential quarterly performance

Metal producer Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a strong third quarter performance, with a profit after taxes (PAT) of Rs 2,028 Crores, up 17% quarter-over-quarter. The company's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT all showed sequential increases of 8%, 14%, and 17%, respectively.

Profit was down on a year on year basis because of lower metal prices this year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 7,310 Crore, up 8% q-o-q on account of better zinc & silver volumes, higher zinc prices and favourable exchange rates, partly offset by lower lead prices and volumes.

The revenue witnessed a decline of 7% y-o-y on account of significantly lower zinc prices, lower zinc volumes and strategic hedging impact in base period partly offset by increased silver & lead volumes and prices and favourable exchange rates.

Zinc cost of production before royalty (COP) for the quarter stood at US$ 1,095 (Rs 91,180) per MT, lower by 4% q-o-q (3% lower in Rs terms) and 15% y-o-y (14% lower in Rs terms).

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 3,559 Crore, up 14% q-o-q and down 4% y-o-y in line with the revenue from operations and cost improvement, and for 9M FY24 EBITDA was Rs 10,040 Crore, down 25% y-o-y, mainly on account of lower revenue being partially offset by cost improvement.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,028 Crore, up 17% sequentially on account of higher EBITDA partly offset by higher tax expense, and down 6% y-o-y. 9M FY24 net profit was at Rs 5,721 Crore, down by 28% y-o-y, primarily on account of lower EBITDA partly offset by lower tax expense.