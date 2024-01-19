Hyundai completes acquisition of Talegaon plant, to invest Rs 6k crore in Maharashtra 

“HMIL intends to make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon Plant. These investments are aimed at bringing the plant up to Hyundai Global Operating and Manufacturing Standards, ensuring the production of automobiles that exemplify manufacturing excellence,” the carmaker said.



Hyundai, India’s second-largest carmaker, signed a ‘Term Sheet’ in March 2023 for the potential acquisition of identified assets related to General Motors India in Talegaon Plant.



After more than two decades of operations in India, US auto giant General Motors stopped selling cars here in 2017-end. General Motors had earlier inked a pact to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors but the deal could not go through owning to high tensions between India and China.