India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor details expected in 3 months: Official

NEW DELHI: The nitty-gritty details related to the development of the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are expected to be finalised within the next two to three months, according to a top government official.

The French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the development of the corridor during his visit as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

According to the official, first a special purpose vehicle will be planned for the funding and development of IMEC corridor. “Equity stakes of all the members will be determined. The executing agencies for the construction will be selected. Other important details such as road map and investment will also be finalised. This entire process of establishing modalities will take at least two to three months,” the top official said.

According to sources, when the Secretary of States Antony J Blinken was here in India in November, he had shown US eagerness for the India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor project.

The India-Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes. The MOU on IMEC was signed by India, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, European Union, Italy, France and Germany during the G20 summit in September.