IndiGo expects ops to normalise by next week

NEW DELHI: Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiGo on Thursday said the airline’s entire flight schedule will be back to normal in terms of on-time performance by next week.

This statement by the country’s largest airline comes as dense fog in northern India continues to impact passenger movement, leading to delay and cancellation of hundreds of flights every day.

“I would expect that the cancellation of flights (to end) should be completely back to normal by the weekend and in due course of next week, I expect that our entire operation should be back to normal,” said Elbers.

The CEO rubbished certain social media posts that said that IndiGo does not care for its passengers.