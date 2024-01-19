‘Inflation must fall for 7% GDP growth in FY25’

NEW DELHI: The objective of the government should be to sustain the growth momentum by securing real GDP growth of 7% in FY25 in an environment of macroeconomic stability, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its December State of the Economy Bulletin on Thursday.

The RBI said to maintain the growth momentum, India needs to align inflation with the target by the second quarter of the year, as projected, and get anchored there.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday predicted the FY25 inflation at 4.5%. Speaking at a the World Economic Forum event at Davos, he predicted India’s GDP growth will be 7% in FY25. RBI bulletin further says in order to maintain the growth momentum, the ongoing consolidation of fiscal and external balances needs to continue and balance sheets of financial institutions need to be strengthened and asset quality improved even further.