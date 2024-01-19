No impact on oil, LNG production because of Middle East tensions: IEA

NEW DELHI: The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which accounts for one-third of the world’s seaborne oil trade, have not impacted oil and LNG production so far but boosted freight and insurance costs, as per the International Energy Agency in its monthly report.

According to its oil market reports for January 2024, the risk of global oil supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict remains elevated, particularly for oil flows via the Red Sea and, crucially, the Suez Canal. The route, in 2023, accounts for 10% of the world’s seaborne oil trade, or about 7.2 mb/d of crude and oil products, and 8% of global LNG trade.

Moreover, the US and the UK airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks on tankers in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed group have raised concerns that an escalation of the conflict could further disrupt the flow of oil via key trade chokepoints. While oil and LNG production have not been impacted, a rising number of ship owners are diverting cargoes away from the Red Sea.