Sebi to take action against 3 investment bankers for IPO malpractices: Buch

MUMBAI: Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday said the regulator will take action against three merchant bankers who have been found frequently indulging in malpractices in IPOs by way of creating mule accounts and inflating subscriptions.

Speaking at an annual meet organised by the Association of Investment Bankers of India here, Buch said Sebi has data and evidence on mule accounts, wherein the credentials of an individual are used to typically front-run stocks by those wanting to not leave a trace of trades, making it a fraudulent act.

There is also a tendency of "inflating IPO (Initial Public Offering) application numbers to give an impression of the high amount of subscriptions, forcing investors to apply much more lots, and apply in higher numbers with multiple banks, knowing fully well that your application will be rejected", Buch said.

"So the sole purpose of applying for an IPO was to inflate subscriptions," Buch said, adding that Sebi has evidence and data on this.

There is evidence to suggest that three investment bankers frequently indulge in malpractices in IPOs by creating mule accounts and inflating subscriptions, Buch said, adding that action will be taken against them.

"But we want to collect more data and we will do that at the earliest and take appropriate action on the erring investment banks. We want to make a standards forum on IPO pricing with the industry inputs," she said.

She, however, ruled out setting benchmarks on IPO valuations, saying "We are not a nanny state".