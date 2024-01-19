SECL, MCL investments for power plants get nod

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday approved equity investments of Rs 5,607 crore by state-owned South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields to set up two thermal power projects with total generation capacities of 2,260 MW.

South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will set up a 660 MW thermal power plant through a joint venture of SECL and MPPGCL while Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) will set up a 2x800 MW thermal power plant through Mahanadi Basin Power (MBPL, a subsidiary of MCL).

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Thursday) approved proposal for equity investment by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) for setting-up 1×660 MW thermal power plant through JV of SECL and MPPGCL; and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for setting-up 2x800 MW thermal power plant through Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL - a subsidiary of MCL),” said the government in a press note.

There will be an equity capital of Rs 823 crore (plus or minus 20% ) by SECL with an estimated project capex of Rs 5,600 crore (accuracy of plus or minus 20%) for the proposed 660 MW supercritical thermal power plant through JV of SECL and MPPGCL at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh.

3 new joint-secy posts in Fin Commission

NEW DELHI: Cabinet on Thursday approved creation of three joint secretary level posts. There will be two posts of joint secretary and one of economic adviser. The recommendations of 16th Finance Commission will be in effect from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031. ENS