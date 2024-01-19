Selling pressure in market may continue on FII outflows

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closed in the red for the third straight session.

Analysts believe in the absence of any major positive trigger, the benchmarks may fall further if they go below certain support levels. The FIIs’ relentless selling of local equities is also weighing down heavily on investors’ sentiments.

After shedding over 2% each on Wednesday, Sensex closed 313.90 points or 0.44% lower at 71,186.86, Nifty fell 109.70 points or 0.51% to settle at 21,462.30.

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial, said based on initial Q3 results, corporate earnings growth doesn’t align with the market’s high valuation. He adds that while figures aren’t bad, they are insufficient to sustain the prevailing euphoria. “Simultaneously, FIIs are exercising caution on emerging markets, considering the possibility that the Fed may not implement rate cuts as aggressively in CY24 as initially forecasted. Investors should adopt a cautious approach in the short to medium term,” said Nair. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares (net) worth Rs 20,000 crores on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the FII sell-off was the highest in 5 years.