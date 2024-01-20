90 million Jio users to migrate to 5G network

NEW DELHI: Nearly 90 million Reliance Jio customers migrated to Jio’s 5G network, the company said on Friday.

In its Q3 FY24 results, the company said its 5G network now carries nearly one-fourth of Jio’s mobility data traffic and entire 5G data is now carried on its own 5G+4G combo core. “Jio has accomplished the fastest rollout of 5G technology witnessed anywhere in the world.

JioAirFiber has seen strong initial demand and user engagement, especially in underserved tier 3/4 towns and rural areas. Digital technologies and tailor-made products for all customer cohorts will ensure sustainable industry growth,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.