Govt may issue order on alcohol tax

NEW DELHI: Liquor companies struggling with varied tax demands on supplies of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) used for manufacturing liquor for human consumption may soon get a relief from the government, say sources.

The GST department is likely to issue definitive instructions around the budget, suggesting a possible “as is, where is” approach for tax payments made until 2023, where companies have complied with either GST or VAT. The issue emanated after the GST Constitutional Amendment Act excluded liquor from the GST regime. This led to confusion over the taxability of ENA, which is processed to manufacture alcoholic liquor for human consumption.

In absence of clarity, varying taxation practices were adopted across states, with some levying GST and others VAT. The confusion was compounded after Allahabad HC in 2021 ruled that states have no legislative right to tax alcohol. The same has been challenged in the Supreme Court.