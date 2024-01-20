Rolls-Royce electrifies Indian Market with Spectre launch at Rs 7.5 crore

NEW DELHI: Ultra-luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce on Friday launched its first electric car, the Spectre, in India at a starting price of Rs 7.5 crore. The super coupé is the first battery-powered four-wheeler from the garage of Rolls-Royce as the marquee British brand aspires to become fully electric by the end of this decade (2030).

For the newly launched Spectre, the waiting period is about 1 year (depending on the level of customisation). This means a buyer will have to wait one full year from the time booking is made and delivery is completed. Generally, the average waiting period for Rolls-Royce cars is about 6-8 months.