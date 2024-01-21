From Taj hotels to Dabur Vedic tea, India Inc cash in on Ayodhya frenzy

NEW DELHI : In what Indian Inc has gone into a marketing overdrive ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.
From free bus tickets to complementary popcorn at multiplexes, corporate India has gone into full festive mode to commemorate the ceremony. The euphoria around the consecration is such that India’s largest company, Reliance Industries, announced a holiday for their offices across the country on January 22 and the capital market will remain shut following the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare Monday as a public holiday.
“The hype around the event is unprecedented. It has taken centre stage across media platforms and will be watched by hundreds of millions in India and abroad. This gives a perfect opportunity for corporates to connect with people who have an emotional connection with the Ayodhya temple,” said a senior marketing analyst at a consultancy firm while requesting anonymity. He added that while some firms have been creative in their marketing approach and want to contribute in (and after) the mega event, a large number of companies have gone overboard to catch on euphoria.
In the last one month or so, a large number of private players announced their participation in the event. The hospitality industry announced setting up new hotels in Ayodhya as they perceive a huge opportunity arising from tourism. Industry representatives estimate the town will see a footfall of 1 lakh tourists every day after January 22 and the current infrastructure is inadequate to support such a large influx. As per official sources, over 50 major hotel construction projects are underway in the city with Taj Hotels, Marriott International, Sarovar Hotels and the Park Inn opening their properties here.
Following the inauguration of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, Indian carriers wasted no time in adding the town as their new destination. IndiGo, Air India, Akasa and SpiceJet have connected Ayodhya with all the major cities.
FMCG and retail firms joined the bandwagon. A couple of days ago, Dabur India said it will donate a portion of its profits from Dabur products sold until January 31 to Shree Janmabhumi Teertha Kshetra. Dabur has said it has tied up with dhabas and eateries on Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi highways leading to Ayodhya. “Ram Mandir consecration is a momentous occasion in our history and Dabur, as a home-grown Indian brand, is being a part of this occasion…Besides ramping up distribution of our products in the city anticipating demand surge for daily essentials, we are creating experience zones where visitors and pilgrims arriving in Ayodhya can touch, feel and experience our range of products like Real juices, Dabur Amla hair oil and Dabur Vedic Tea,” said its CEO Mohit Malhotra. Adani Group’s Fortune Brand recently said in seven days they plan to distribute over 25,000 jalebis shaped in the form of the ‘Bloom’, which is the ‘Fortune logo’. They will have Fortune Special Pakoda Platte and Fortune Mega-Bhog for devotees who will gather in Ayodhya.
ITC’s Agarbatti brand Mangaldeep said they donated their flagship dhoop, “Mangaldeep 3 in 1 Dhoop,” for duration of six months from the Temple’s opening date. This gesture aims to facilitate daily puja rituals for pandits, ensuring a seamless and aromatic devotional experience, it said. RIL has set up a water distribution stall and will hand out free packaged water to devotees. Its telecom arm Jio has upgraded its network in Ayodhya.
Coca-Cola is placing vending machines, and supporting local shopkeepers to deck up their stores by placement of coolers to garner more business. Ride-hailing firm Uber has started its electric auto-rickshaw service in the town. The firm will start operating UberGo and Uber Intercity inter-city to meet growing travel demand. “We are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims, but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.