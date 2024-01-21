From Taj hotels to Dabur Vedic tea, India Inc cash in on Ayodhya frenzy

NEW DELHI : In what Indian Inc has gone into a marketing overdrive ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

From free bus tickets to complementary popcorn at multiplexes, corporate India has gone into full festive mode to commemorate the ceremony. The euphoria around the consecration is such that India’s largest company, Reliance Industries, announced a holiday for their offices across the country on January 22 and the capital market will remain shut following the Maharashtra government’s decision to declare Monday as a public holiday.

“The hype around the event is unprecedented. It has taken centre stage across media platforms and will be watched by hundreds of millions in India and abroad. This gives a perfect opportunity for corporates to connect with people who have an emotional connection with the Ayodhya temple,” said a senior marketing analyst at a consultancy firm while requesting anonymity. He added that while some firms have been creative in their marketing approach and want to contribute in (and after) the mega event, a large number of companies have gone overboard to catch on euphoria.