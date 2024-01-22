Why you must have faith in financial assets

There is a festive atmosphere to celebrate faith. As you get together with your friends and family and rejoice, you may also want to think about your faith in personal finances. Most Indian households have unequivocal faith in property and gold as asset classes for investments.

There is a euphoria in the real estate sector. The NSE Nifty Realty index has doubled over the past year when the benchmark index like the Nifty gained merely 19-20%. Investors see robust growth in companies’ profits in the real estate sector.

A surge in the property sector primarily drives that. You are buying more real estate than before. A traditional middle-class home in India owns a home and buys another to let. The idea is to generate a second source of income. It is prevalent across the country.

However, investing in property is just one of many things you can do as an investor. It is not necessarily a rewarding idea. Average rental yields in India are not more than 1% of the property investment in major cities. Rental yields in major financial centres like London are 7-8%. You are investing far too much money for absolute cashflows that you get as rent. It is locked up in a house that barely generates a return to justify that effort.

If you have a home loan, it gets even more difficult. This column has discussed the option of real estate investment trusts or REITs. If you are bullish about the rental income sector, you can own a commercial complex in fragments and generate a steady return in the long term. These companies know the right places to own commercial premises and generate a rental income. Such an income is distributed among shareholders regularly. While there is little capital appreciation, you can generate a dividend income from REITs.

The other physical asset is gold. It is witnessing a significant interest from large institutions like central banks. The interest from Indian households remains as strong as ever, too. If you want to invest in gold, you may want to look at gold exchange-traded funds. While gold has had a good track record regarding the price movement, it is a hedge against extreme events. Most experts recommend a 10-15% allocation to gold as an investment in your long-term portfolio.