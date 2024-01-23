Budget: Govt may raise capex by 20-30%

NEW DELHI: In a bid to give impetus to economic growth, the Centre is considering a 20-30% increase in the capital expenditure (capex) target for the financial year 2024-25, as per sources.

The announcement will be made in the interim budget 2024, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February in the Lok Sabha.

The projected capital expenditure is expected to be around Rs 12-13 lakh crore for FY25, marking an increase from the FY24 target of Rs 10 trillion. In FY24, the government had increased the capex by 33%. Of the Rs 10 lakh crore set aside for capex in FY24, Rs 1.3 lakh crore is meant for lending to states for their capex needs.

In the current fiscal year, India’s capital expenditure (capex) has risen by 31% to Rs 5.9 lakh crore during the period of April-November, as per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). This amount represents 58.5% of the budget estimate for the fiscal year 2024.