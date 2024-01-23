Changing job roles: Organisations now open to gig models, says report

BENGALURU: The gig economy has transformed traditional job roles and organisational structures, and a survey by nasscom and Indeed finds that about 84% of organisations are exploring or open to gig models, with start-ups and the Business Process Management (BPM) sector leading in gig worker hiring.

The report, Future of Work – Unravelling the Intricacies of New-Gen Work, says the primary drivers for Gen Zs and millennials opting for gig roles are flexible job locations and a focus on specialised skills. Organisations are capitalising on gig workers in areas like software development, data annotation, and business analytics, tapping into the benefits of on-demand talent and specialised expertise.

Explaining the future of jobs, the report says firms are focusing on geographical expansion to explore new markets for talent, and strategic partnerships to gain competitive advantage and new market access.