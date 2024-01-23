Changing job roles: Organisations now open to gig models, says report

BENGALURU: The gig economy has transformed traditional job roles and organisational structures, and a survey by nasscom and Indeed finds that about 84% of organisations are exploring or open to gig models, with start-ups and the Business Process Management (BPM) sector leading in gig worker hiring.
The report, Future of Work – Unravelling the Intricacies of New-Gen Work, says the primary drivers for Gen Zs and millennials opting for gig roles are flexible job locations and a focus on specialised skills. Organisations are capitalising on gig workers in areas like software development, data annotation, and business analytics, tapping into the benefits of on-demand talent and specialised expertise.
Explaining the future of jobs, the report says firms are focusing on geographical expansion to explore new markets for talent, and strategic partnerships to gain competitive advantage and new market access.
Expansion across Tier 2/3 cities in India is gaining prominence as service-based organisations as well as global capability centres are looking to harness untapped innovation potential found in diverse talent pools concentrated in these emerging technology hubs.
While talent availability and cost savings are primary drivers for smaller organisations with revenue less than Rs 25 crore, for larger tech firms (revenue greater than Rs 250 crore) the key drivers are the availability of diverse skill sets and untapped talent in these technology hubs, the report adds.
Sangeeta Gupta, Senior VP and chief strategy officer, nasscom, said, “The tech industry in India is experiencing a significant transformation, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the contemporary workspace. Over the past five years, there has been a noticeable shift from traditional office settings to an exploration of remote work, followed by a recent trend of returning to office spaces.”
The future of work will be defined by the dynamic balance between efficiency improvements from automation and the expansive potential of creativity unleashed by continuous innovation, Gupta added.