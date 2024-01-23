Coal power generation up 10.13% during April to December 2023

NEW DELHI: The country’s coal-fired power generation showed significant growth of nearly 10.13% from April to December 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Overall power generation increased by 6.71% during the same period. As per the coal ministry, the domestic coal-based power generation from April to December 2023 rose by 7.14% to 872 billion units (BU), up from 813.9 BU generated in the corresponding period last year. “This reflects ample coal supply to meet growing energy demand in the country,” said the ministry in a statement.

It said import for blending has been down by 40.66% to 17.08 MT during the period from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year. This occurred despite escalating power demand, demonstrating commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall imports.

Power is mainly generated from conventional (thermal, nuclear, and hydro) and renewable sources (wind, solar, biomass, etc) in India. Coal remains the major source of power generation, contributing to over 70% of power generation. Coal-based power generation has played a major role in meeting India’s energy demands.

“India is seeing a substantial rise in power demand, driven by a combination of factors like industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, development, etc.,” said the coal ministry.

Import for blending down 41% to 17 MT

