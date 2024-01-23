Govt to install 1 crore solar panels under Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government will install rooftop solar panels in 1 crore houses across the country as part of the government’s Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana.

This is the first decision the Prime Minister took after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya. The PM, on X (formerly known as Twitter), said on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in Ayodhya, his resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system in their houses.

“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch the ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy,” said the Prime Minister on X.