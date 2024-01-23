Govt to install 1 crore solar panels under Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government will install rooftop solar panels in 1 crore houses across the country as part of the government’s Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana.
This is the first decision the Prime Minister took after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya. The PM, on X (formerly known as Twitter), said on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of life in Ayodhya, his resolve has been further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system in their houses.
“The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch the ‘Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana’ with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the field of energy,” said the Prime Minister on X.
Rooftop solar involves installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof of a building or home. Currently, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the power ministry operates the National Rooftop Scheme. This scheme provides financial assistance equivalent to 40% of the capital cost for solar rooftop projects. The scheme aimed at providing electricity to low and middle-income individuals through solar rooftop installations.
He, immediately after his visit to Ayodhya, chaired a meeting to launch Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana with the target of installing rooftop solar in 1 crore houses at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
During the meeting, the PM said the power of the sun can be harnessed by every household with a roof to reduce their electricity bills and to make them truly Aatmanirbhar for their electricity needs.
The Prime Minister also directed that a massive national campaign should be started to mobilize residential segment consumers to adopt rooftop solar in large numbers.